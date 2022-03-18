Removal of DRMA will spur increased economic activity – PSOJ

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says the lifting of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) will augur well for individuals and businesses.

With the new changes taking effect today, the PSOJ says it anticipates an expedient resuscitation of the business sector and increased economic activity for entertainment-linked enterprises as the country moves into the Easter and summer periods.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Parliament yesterday.

The PSOJ believes that the move will also have a positive ripple effect on the country's tourism product as many visitors will now be allowed to enjoy a wider range of what the island has to offer.

“We are also pleased to hear some preliminary plans to help this sector including the directive given to the CHASE Fund to create a special $150 million to support stakeholders in the entertainment industry, which suffered significant loss during the pandemic, along with support from municipalities to reduce permit fees by 50% to small promoters and event organisers,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Despite the change, the PSOJ is encouraging Jamaicans to continue to act responsibly.

“We would like to remind citizens that it is still important to remain cautious and assess their health risks, adhere to sanitising frequently, wearing masks, getting vaccinated and exercising a great sense of care toward the most vulnerable and those with comorbidities.

“We are also recommending that COVID-19 testing continues across the county, with penetration of areas where spikes are being recorded, and for those areas to be surgically addressed,” the spokesperson said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.