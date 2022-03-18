Southboro tense following fatal gun attack

The police are keeping a close watch on the community of Southboro in Portmore, St Catherine following a fatal shooting this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old labourer Angela Forbes who lived in the community.

It is reported that Forbes was along Miranda Pathway when gunmen came up about 12:15 pm and opened fire.

She was hit.

It was claimed that she was a marked woman as her home in the community was previously sprayed with bullets.

"It was last week that dem shoot up har house. The area is tense and she was not to be here this deep in the community," said Councillor for the Southboro Division, Ainsley Parkins.

''There is a need for more tense policing in the area, not the band-aid type that is going on," he said.

Parkins said that the deceased was one of his political workers.

According to him, an intensive police approach is required in the area to avoid reprisals.

The police recently imposed a curfew in the area.

"Despite the walk through and meetings by stakeholders, the violence still ah gwaan," resident Delores Blake said.

The police say they are committed to bringing calm to the area.

"The police will be doing all it can to work with the community to bring peace to the community," said head of operations for the St Catherine South Police Division, Superintendent Hopton Nicholson.

- Rasbert Turner

