Three killed in Trelawny crash

Three people have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Spring Hill, Trelawny.

The crash involved a Toyota Mark X and a Toyota Voxy.

The vehicles were heading in opposite directions when the crash happened around 6:45 p.m.

The male and female occupants in the Mark X died on the spot. The driver of the Voxy also died.

A tourist was among the people aboard the Voxy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The tourist is among three people transferred to the Falmouth Hospital for treatment.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com