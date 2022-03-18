Three killed in Trelawny crash
Published:Friday | March 18, 2022 | 9:48 PM
Three people have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Spring Hill, Trelawny.
The crash involved a Toyota Mark X and a Toyota Voxy.
The vehicles were heading in opposite directions when the crash happened around 6:45 p.m.
The male and female occupants in the Mark X died on the spot. The driver of the Voxy also died.
A tourist was among the people aboard the Voxy.
The tourist is among three people transferred to the Falmouth Hospital for treatment.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com