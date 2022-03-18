Upset residents block section of Maxfield Avenue
Published:Friday | March 18, 2022 | 8:57 AM
Motorists are being urged to avoid Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew due to a large roadblock by upset residents.
The police have advised that the blockage spans from the Maxfield Avenue and Spanish Town Road intersection to Gem Road.
The residents are upset about a fatal shooting by the police last night.
The deceased has been identified as Emelio Morris, a resident of the area.
Residents claim that he was innocent and that he was a peacemaker.
The police say they are working diligently to bring order to the area.
