Upset residents block section of Maxfield Avenue

Motorists are being urged to avoid Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew due to a large roadblock by upset residents.

The police have advised that the blockage spans from the Maxfield Avenue and Spanish Town Road intersection to Gem Road.

The residents are upset about a fatal shooting by the police last night.

The deceased has been identified as Emelio Morris, a resident of the area.

Residents claim that he was innocent and that he was a peacemaker.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say they are working diligently to bring order to the area.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.