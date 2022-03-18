Volunteerism lifts up people and improves lives – Hendrickson

Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson, president of the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), says the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of volunteerism and the need for engagement, and provides an opportunity to make lives more purposeful.

“Volunteerism is indeed a noble opportunity to make our lives more purposeful, impactful and truly gratifying,” he said while addressing the CVSS’s National Volunteer Conference which was held recently under the theme ‘Effective Collaboration as a Tool for National Development’.

He noted that the past two years with COVID-19 stalking the globe have certainly been the most stressful. He observed that many persons have lost loved ones and it has been very difficult to remain positive and focused.

“This added layer of tension in our lives has highlighted the urgency that we face at the CVSS. The obligation to lift up, to give back, and to transform so many lives has become all the more critical,” he added.

MUTUAL BENEFIT

He said that volunteerism works both ways as it uplifts the giver as much as the recipient. He charged the attendees at the conference to use the event as an opportunity to reinforce strategic partnerships and establish exciting new collaborations, so as to expand effective linkages both nationally and globally.

“This (conference) is also a nuts-and-bolts think tank. A forum where we have an opportunity to get down to brass tacks and engage in dynamic discussion and information-sharing, in terms of policy frameworks, resource allocation, disaster management response effectiveness, prioritising of goals and objectives, and updating data trends and issues facing the voluntary sector,” he said.

He added that the conference also provides an opportunity for innovation and to consider more relevant and innovative approaches to establish a routine and to “up our game” and adopt more compelling strategies for social interventions.

“This is also our opportunity to share ideas for overhauling and revamping our funding protocols. We need to become more financially transparent and more accountable, by generating timely and up-to-date financials which are readily accessible to donors,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Robert Adelson, public affairs officer at the US Embassy, who gave remarks at the conference, said that volunteerism should be held in high esteem as, when persons volunteer their time, it is a selfless act.

“Oftentimes, volunteers do their jobs without thanks, so I want to take the time right now to say thank you to all our volunteers. The US Embassy is pleased to have partnered in several capacities over the years with CVSS, the longest-serving umbrella organisation and NGO in Jamaica,” he noted.

The latest partnership included delivery of the conference, which he pointed out was timely, given the release of COVID-19 restrictions as people seek ways to be active in their communities and volunteer their time.

He said collaboration is therefore key for strengthening, enhancing and stretching those finite resources that everyone is competing for.

The conference was attended by volunteers, representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), leaders from the private and public sectors, and member organisations of the CVSS.