American killed, six others injured in Hanover crash

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

The body of an American man was cut in half and six others seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash along the Point Hill main road leading to Hopewell in Hanover on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as James Martinez, of a Georgia address in the United States.

It is reported that about 4:45 p.m., Martinez and two other Americans were travelling westerly in a Toyota Crown motor car.

On reaching a section of the Point Hill main road, Martinez reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a blue Isuzu motor truck which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Martinez died on the spot.

The two other Americans and four occupants of the motor truck, including the driver, were rushed to hospital where they were admitted in serious condition.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com