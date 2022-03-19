Belgrade22 | Natoya Goule through to 800 final

Jamaica's Natoya Goule was the fourth fastest qualifier into the final of the women's 800 metres at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Goule won heat one of the preliminary round in 2:01.65, finishing ahead of Ethiopia's

Freweyni Hailu, 2:01.70. Hailu was running a season's best and was the only other qualifier from Goule's heat.

Joining Goule in the final will be Olympic Champion, the United States' Ajee Wilson, who won heat two in 2:03.42 and Spain's Lorena Martin, 2:03.45.

Heat three produced the fastest qualifiers with Ethiopia's

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Habitam Alemu, winning in a season's best 2:01.12, to finish ahead of Australia's Catriona Bisset, as well as the two non-automatic qualifiers in Uganda's Halimah Nakaayi, 2:01.47, and Canada's

Lindsey Butterworth, 2:01.99.