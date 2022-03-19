Councillors, store donate four-burner stove to Cave Valley Police Station

Officers stationed at the Cave Valley Police Station in South West St Ann are now benefiting from the donation of a four-burner gas stove, courtesy of the St Ann Municipal Corporation and Mandeville Kwik Sale, Ocho Rios branch.

The need for the stove emerged after a visit to the station recently by a group of justices of the peace (JP) from the south-west zone of the parish, with the information relayed to Councillor Winston Brown of the Borobridge division in which Cave Valley falls.

“They (the JPs) went there and they saw the situation and it was brought to my attention; I went to the council meeting and highlighted it there to try and get some assistance,” Brown told The Gleaner.

A NEED TO BE FILLED

Hearing of the need, councillor for the Exchange Division, Ian Isaacs, stepped in and secured a donation of a stove from Mandeville Kwik Sale, Ocho Rios.

“Judging from the fact that I saw there was a need to be filled, I approached Mandeville Kwik Sale where the owner readily said yes. It was donated by Mandeville Kwik Sale through the council,” Isaacs said.