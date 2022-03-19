Curfew imposed in sections of St Andrew South Police Division

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the St Andrew South Police Division.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 18 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

Area of curfew Operation: Lower section of Whitfield Town (Alexander Road, Whitfield Avenue, Fiddies Road, Metcalfe Road, Rodney Road etc.)

NORTH: Along Wellington Road from Waltham Park Road to Maxfield Avenue

EAST: Along Maxfield Avenue from Wellington Road to Spanish Town Road

SOUTH: Along Spanish Town Road from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road

WEST: Along Waltham Park Road from Spanish Town Road to Wellington Road

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

