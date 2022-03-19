Deliveryman killed in St Elizabeth crash

Thirty-two-year-old Shevon Tugman, a deliveryman of a McLeod Close, Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, died on Friday from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Pepper main road in St Elizabeth.

Reports from the Santa Cruz Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Tugman was driving a Toyota Hiace motor truck towards Santa Cruz when it is alleged that he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

He was thrown from the vehicle.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

