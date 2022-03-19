Farming is the route to prosperity – Charles

WESTERN BUREAU:

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Pearnel Charles Jr, has described farming as one of the pathways that persons can take towards earning and achieving prosperity at a very young age.

Charles said, for the Ministry of Agriculture to achieve its mandate, a big part of its responsibility rests on the inclusion of young people in the farming industry, while it is equally critical for them to understand their role and the opportunities that abound in farming.

“Farming in Jamaica presents one of the most awesome opportunities to give back while becoming a millionaire or even a billionaire,” he stated, adding “because, guess what, which household does not need food?”

Charles made the statements while addressing a prize-giving ceremony at the Hopewell High School in Hanover, on Thursday, which was held under the theme ‘Celebrating success for growth in the 21st century’.

While trying to highlight the continuous earning power of farmers and their agricultural products, Charles argued that food is a basic necessity that both local and foreigners alike will always require. As such, agricultural products are always in demand.

“So, as the demand (for food) increases, supply will have to increase, and, if supply is to increase, farmers will have to increase,” he stated.

Charles argued that farming is not only to be viewed in the old-fashioned subsistence way of our fore parents, noting that farmers need to now look towards agro-processing and the different aspects of the value chain of the industry.

“Ask yourself why all of the billionaires in the world are now getting involved in farming. Why are they looking to buy up lands? Why are they looking to start processing plants?” he questioned. “They know that there is economic value in farming and in fisheries,” he stated.

He encouraged the awardees to see agriculture as a golden opportunity to have a business of their own, even if they are professionally qualified otherwise.

Charles pleaded with the awardees to set goals for themselves and strive for those goals with excellence, manage their time properly, and to read as much as is possible.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that food security is as important as any other area of industry in the country.

Approximately 102 students were awarded during the ceremony for their dedication and excellence shown in their performance and attendance over the last year. Areas in which some awards were granted include, The Principal’s Honour List, where three students were awarded for their grades percentages, with the top student in that area receiving a 96 per cent average grade. Another seven students made the regular honour role, with their between 80 and 100 per cent grades achievement.

Forty-six students were also awarded for their academic performance in the CSEC examinations, with 15 of them for acquiring five subjects or more at that external examination, while one student did exceptionally well by acquiring 12 subjects. Thirty-one students were recognised for their attendance record at school, both during the online sessions and since the resumption of face-to-face classes.

A number of students were also awarded for their involvement generally in the school’s activities.