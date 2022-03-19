Five more COVID-19 fatalities, 23 new cases

Five more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,863.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred in August 2021.

And one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the total to 227.

Meanwhile, there were 23 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 80 years, pushing the total to 128,500.

Of the new cases, eight are women and 15 are men.

A total of 3,042 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.3%.

In the meantime, there were 137 more recoveries, increasing the total to 80,112.

Some 49 persons are in hospital with eight being moderately ill, four severely ill and two critically ill.

And 880 persons are in quarantine at home.

