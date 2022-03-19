Gia Redway continues to grow with Beaches

Beaches Ocho Rios creates memories for families, impacts surrounding communities, as well as the tourism industry and volunteerism at the highest level. Twenty-year veteran Gia Redway, executive housekeeper at Beaches Ocho Rios, is one member of the Beaches family who has given Herculean service to championing and sustaining the world-class services of this iconic resort.

Starting as a HEART trainee at the front office, then moving through to middle management, and now occupying the helm that guides the team of more than 70 housekeepers at the Beaches Ocho Rios resort, Redway has remained humble and committed to always giving more than what a guest or team member expects.

“I believe in teamwork and that is what I have lived by, not just my professional life, but my personal life. When I started with the company, I knew that this was the career path that I was most passionate about. It has been many years that I have committed myself to being the best, and this company has undoubtedly made my dreams a reality, and for that I am eternally grateful,” added Redway.

“Having my start at the front office, I was introduced to housekeeping by my mentor Beverly Brown, group manager within the Rooms Division, who shared with me the intricacies of what is involved in not only being a good housekeeper, but being a Sandals brand housekeeper. I was taught the rudiments in such a way that I am now able to share this knowledge with those I currently lead,” added Redway.

She recounts her educational journey: “I’ve learnt, through the Sandals Corporate University, management, about supervising others, creative problem-solving, budgets and financial reports, communication strategies, interpersonal skills, presentation techniques, as well as coaching and mentoring. I have been equipped to lead not only a team here at the organisation, but wherever I go. I am humbled and grateful for the training and experience that I have received here.”

General Manager at Beaches Ocho Rios Brian Roper was all smiles as he shared his experience while working with Redway. Said Roper: “Gia is a gem. She is able to motivate not only her team members, but her managerial colleagues, who gloat daily about her passion and commitment to going above and beyond the call of duty. Gia never shies away from empowering her colleagues, and always wears a welcoming smile.”

TREMENDOUS TEAM LEADER

Houseman Kavin Wright, who has been working at the resort for just about three years and considers himself Redway’s biggest supporter, shared: “Having a team leader like Gia, we can boast that we do have a dream team and a tremendous team leader. Someone who shows respect to every team member, and one who is willing to guide, correct and empower each member of the team. We love her, and the fact that she allows each person to feel empowered, we are motivated as a team to always give our best to our department and make our manager the envy of everybody else throughout all the resorts. Big up, Ms Gia.”

Similarly, one of the newest members of the housekeeping leadership team at Beaches was ecstatic when talking about her manager. Kemoya Poysar beamed: “I’m happy that I have as my team leader Gia, who is always willing to share her experience with each team member and guide us into being the best at the craft. Gia embodies the Sandals and Beaches brand of leadership with her open-door policy that will allow everyone to feel comfortable in sharing with her as a team leader. We are very comfortable with her leadership style and her patience with us.”

Redway is considered to be not only a manager, but a mentor, counsellor, cook, teacher, and someone who leads by example. A very active team member with the Sandals Foundation, she is most famous for her culinary skills among her team members at Beaches Ocho Rios. Redway considers the Beaches team as her extended family, and so she often cooks and takes food for them, especially on special occasions.