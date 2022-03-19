Jackson Town Foundation joins hands to uplift community

WESTERN BUREAU:

INSPIRED TO ‘give back’ to their community, a group of persons from Jackson Town, Trelawny, have joined hands to enhance structures within the place of their roots.

A welcome sign in the middle of Hampshire Lane, valued at $500,000, is the latest project instituted by The Jackson Town Foundation, the body working towards uplifting the community. A measure of their commitment was manifested in the contribution by one resident who paid for the entire cost of $250,000 for the wording on the sign.

The foundation started in 2013 and Earle Pottinger, its chairman, gave a synopsis of its purpose.

“It was borne out of a desire of those of us who have benefited from the community and wanted to give back.” Interestingly, the foundation was formed by another community group consisting of people with a shared vision, which is known as The Jackson Town Patriot.

“There is constant need for improvement to institutions which serve the community. Waiting on Government in the main is an exercise in futility,” Pottinger said.

One of the first projects to benefit from the foundation’s refurbishing efforts was the 130-year-old post office, and Natanish Hines, an original group member, explained the drive for that undertaking.

“The post office was in a run-down condition and we thought that it would be up for closure. That kind of decision would mean extra hardship on persons who would have to incur travel expense from their meagre pension in order to collect from another post office,” Hines said.

Permission for the upgrade was sought from the postmaster general to refurbish the Jackson Town Post Office, and today the building is in a condition of which the district is proud.

Additionally, the foundation has also modernised the primary school in the community, and more.

Tanya Brown-Plummer, a past student and current principal of Jackson Town Primary School, noted a raft of benefits.

“Whiteboards were bought for each classroom. That eliminated the continued exposure to chalk dust for students and teachers,” Brown-Plummer outlined. “The concrete floors were tiled and a breakfast feeding programme was started.”

Continuing, she said: “The involvement of the foundation has worked wonders for us. The cleaning process of the floor is so much easier. As a student here, a whiteboard was not even dreamed of. We are eternally grateful.”

Errol Dyer, a Clarendonian who has made Jackson Town his place of residence since 1971, noted his inspiration for giving back.

“I was sent here after college and I am fully integrated. Among the projects of which I am proud is the wall built around the cemetery and the continuous maintenance. Loved ones can now rest in peace and respect,” said Dyer, a foundation member and retired teacher who now serves as rector of the Anglican Church.

COMMUNITY UPGRADE UNENDING

The desire to constantly upgrade the community is unending, and according to Pottinger, the next project is on tap.

“Permission has been sought from the municipality to name the streets. The names will keep tradition,” he outlined. “An example is Battery Hill Drive. It is in keeping with the memory of a time when drivers with battery problems would park on the hill, making it easy to clutch start in the morning.”

He added: “It is a district represented by two constituencies. The right side of the road heading east is South Trelawny and the left is Northern Trelawny. We will stay away from giving political names, but tradition will be evident.”