Major fire devastates businesses in MoBay

Several business operators are now counting their losses following a major fire in Montego Bay, St James early this morning.

It is reported that some time between 2:00 and 3:00 fire was seen coming from a building on River Bay Road.

The blaze then spread to shops at the People's Arcade, which is located in front of the building.

A warehouse and a woodwork shop were among properties at the arcade that were gutted.

Firefighters were called in, who tackled the blaze for hours.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The devastated operators are appealing for assistance.

The losses are estimated to be in the millions.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

