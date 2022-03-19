Man charged for break-in at restaurant in Westmoreland

Detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old labourer Ricardo Campbell in relation to a break-in at a restaurant.

Campbell, who is from Farm Pen district in the parish, was charged on Friday with shop breaking and larceny.

The police report that about 1:30 a.m., Campbell broke into the restaurant and stole a black laptop bag containing $114,000.

The alarm system alerted a team from the restaurant's security company, who apprehended Campbell and handed him over to the police.

He was subsequently charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

