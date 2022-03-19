Restrictions on burials lifted

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie is advising that the restrictions on burials have been lifted.

McKenzie says this is a result of the revocation of orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act, which was withdrawn effective Friday.

Subsequently, burials may now be held daily and there is no time limit for burials.

Further, there is no restriction on the number of mourners, clergy, undertakers and other persons attending a burial.

“I know that this will be a tremendous relief to families all over the country who want to say farewell to their deceased relatives in the traditional Jamaican way, and in keeping with various denominational conventions,” said McKenzie in a statement today.

“While this restriction is being lifted, I still want to urge everyone to act responsibly to reduce risk and safeguard your health,” he added.

