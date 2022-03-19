Task force to drive implementation of NIDS

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, has indicated that Cabinet has given approval for the establishment of a task force to drive the implementation of the National Identification System (NIDS).

Green said that the task force will be comprised of persons from the public and private sectors.

“We will have the public sector, especially those critical agencies that our people will have to interact with. So, we will have Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), our Ministry of Labour and Social Security that deals with the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), the Ministry of Education and Youth [and more],” Green outlined.

“Additionally, we will have the private sector. So, we will have the banks, various private entities and we will have our international partners,” he noted.

He was addressing a NIDS sensitisation session at Sam Sharpe Teachers' College in Granville, St James on Wednesday.

Green said the implementation task force will identify “use cases” for NIDS.

“What we are going to be doing …is to look at the scenarios where people interact with government and see how we can digitise them and make them more available,” he explained.

“So, for example, where we want to move to is that you do not need a separate card to prove that you are licensed to drive a motor vehicle. Your NIDS card, over time, will become your driver's licence. We will also love to move to a stage where you can fully transfer motor vehicles without having to walk into the tax office,” Green pointed out.

He noted that the national identification system, which will become fully operational this year, will provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the collection and storage of identity information.

This secure, voluntary tool can also verify an individual's identity, facilitate the electronic signing of documents, and securely access a range of government services online.

Third-year special education teacher in training at Sam Sharpe Teachers' College, Lafayne Bailey, told JIS News that the sensitisation session helped her to have a better understanding of NIDS.

She said she is looking forward to the rollout of the programme.

- JIS News

