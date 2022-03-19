Teens among four charged for Manchester murder

Three teens are among four persons charged for the murder of 50-year-old Oniel Francis in Greenvale, Mandeville, Manchester.

Charged are:

· Nineteen-year-old labourer Miguel Myers

· Twenty-four-year-old Kirkland Antwine, otherwise called 'Ratty'

· Eighteen-year-old welder Rajani Griffiths and a 17-year-old boy, all of Greenvale district in Manchester.

The police report that about 9:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 12, an argument developed between Antwine and Francis when all four accused attacked him and chased after him.

Antwine allegedly inflicted wounds to Francis' abdomen and robbed him of cash.

The police say about 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, residents discovered the body of Francis in bushes with multiple stab wounds.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

All four persons were taken into custody and charged with the murder on Friday, March 18 following an investigation.

Their court date is being finalised.

