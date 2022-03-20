39 additional COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Jamaica on Saturday recorded 39 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 128,539.

Of the new infections, 24 women and 15are men, with ages ranging from eight months and 99 years.

A total of 3,530 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 5.1%

Meanwhile, four more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,501.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred in August 2021.

In the meantime, there were 142 more recoveries, increasing the total to 80,254.

Some 48 persons are in hospital with nine being moderately ill, one severely ill and two critically ill.

And 880 persons are at home in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.