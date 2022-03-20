Five arrested, illegal gun and money seized in St Catherine

The police last night arrested five persons and seized over $700,000 in Above Rocks, St Catherine.

A motor vehicle was also seized.

The police reported that about 8:30 p.m. they received information about suspicious activities involving a motorcar with persons aboard.

A roadblock was set up along the Above Rocks main road and the Toyota Axio was intercepted.

The police say the vehicle and the occupants were searched and they found an illegal gun and a large sum of money.

The four male and female occupants, who are said to be from the Above Rocks community, were then taken into custody.

- Rasbert Turner

