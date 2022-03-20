Heroes Circle crab vendors getting upgrade

Infrastructure upgrades are coming for crab vendors who operate along National Heroes Circle in Kingston.

The popular vendors, who have been a fixture along the roadway for decades, are being provided with new stalls and other upgrades.

A demolition exercise was undertaken this morning to make way for the works, which are expected to take two weeks.

The vendors have been temporarily relocated to another location along the popular roadway in the interim.

They have welcomed the upgrade.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

