Man charged for gun attack in Trelawny

The police have charged 47-year-old Lambert James over a gun attack on two men in Hyde district, Clarks Town, Trelawny.

James, otherwise called 'Blacks', of Clarks Town in the parish, is charged with two counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that on Sunday, March 06 an argument developed between two men and James.

While leaving, James reportedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it in the direction of the men and fired several shots.

They ran to the Clarks Town Police Station where they made a report.

James subsequently turned himself in to the police on Friday, March 11 with his attorney.

The accused was placed on an identification parade on Friday, March 18, where he was positively identified by both men.

His court date is being finalised.

