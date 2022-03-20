Man suspected of shooting cop has another gun case

JAVON ‘ELI’ Marshall, the man charged with the February 14 shooting and robbery of a police constable along Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine, was out on bail from charges arising from an alleged shoot-out with cops in May 2020.

Marshall, 22, who is from a Caribbean Estates address in the municipality, is to appear in court tomorrow for the 2020 shooting incident in which it is alleged that he had fired shots at members of the St Catherine Special Operations Unit on May 20, 2020, along Big Lane in Central Village, St Catherine.

He was arrested after almost a year and granted bail within a month.

Marshall was again arrested and charged Thursday, March 10, for the latest attack on the constable, who was shot in his back while driving his motorcycle at approximately 8:50 p.m. just over a month ago.

The constable was thrown into bushes by his attackers, who stole his service pistol, motorcycle and cellular phone. The following day, the injured cop was discovered by a citizen who alerted the police.

Marshall was charged with wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to commit robbery.

