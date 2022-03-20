Market for Portmore to be built in Gregory Park

A location has been selected in Gregory Park for the construction of a modern market in Portmore, St Catherine.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, made the disclosure while addressing a community meeting in the Gregory Park square on Friday.

McKenzie said the state-of-the-art facility will be built on a 12-acre property to meet the need in the Portmore area.

“We will be building a modern market and this market is for the benefit of the people of Portmore. Gregory Park has been chosen because the lands are there. We have the location right here,” he said.

McKenzie informed that further details will be provided when he makes his contribution to the sectoral debate in Parliament.

For his part, Mayor of Portmore, Leon Thomas, said the Portmore Municipal Council is giving up the lands for the market as the authority is in support of the development.

Member of Parliament for East Central St Catherine, Alando Terrelonge said his constituents welcome the new development.

“As a government, it is not our intention to 'box food' out of anyone's mouth but to provide an orderly way in which persons can sell their products, and persons can purchase their necessary items,” he stated.

Meanwhile, McKenzie informed that Gregory Park has been selected as one of the communities in Portmore to be a part of the 'Paint the City, Paint the Town' project.

The initiative is aimed at generating employment as well as beautifying and upgrading town centres.

- JIS News

