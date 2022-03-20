Wanted men, persons of interest listed by Kingston Western Police

The Kingston Western Police have listed two men as wanted and several more as persons of interest in the gang conflict affecting sections of Denham Town.

The wanted men are:

· A man known only as 'Kyle'

· A man known only as 'Rico'

The following individuals are listed as persons of interest:

· Taffari Anderson, otherwise called 'Kirk'

· Amani Malcolm, otherwise called 'Bling Dawg' or 'Dontay'

· Kirk Roberts, otherwise called 'Charter'

· Lancaster Coke, otherwise called 'Bomber T'

· Michael Coke Jr, alias 'Titty Man'

· A man known only as 'Kemar'

· A man known only as 'Quinty'

· A man known only as 'Marvin'

Detectives believe that these persons may be of assistance to ongoing investigations.

They are asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) before noon on Monday, March 21.

Meanwhile, anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-922-6441, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

