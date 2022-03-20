Women of The Church of God Ja launch scholarship fund for girls

MAY DAY, Manchester:

“I have shewed you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, it is more blessed to give than to receive.” Acts 20:35

IN AN effort to empower young women by contributing to their academic successes, the Women of the Church of God in Jamaica, Region 2, have launched a scholarship fund for girls in secondary and tertiary schools.

According to the president of Region 2, which covers the 27 churches within the denomination in Manchester and St Elizabeth, Carlene Williams-Heath, the aim of this initiative is to provide much-needed assistance to female students who are doing well in their academic studies.

“Looking at the impact of COVID-19, we see where persons are struggling and so I am of the strong belief that as a church, we ought to be giving back. The church would have lost its meaning and impact if we don’t allow the community to be a part of it and see that the church has its role.”

She said it is important for girls to not only be saved Christians, but well-rounded and perceptive.

“We want our girls to say yes, we see the reason for this church and it’s against that background that we decide that we will be reaching out to our girls in this way. We want to empower and motivate these young ladies to continue to do well,”

Williams-Heath said each year, a scholarship grant of $25,000 will be given to one secondary student and a grant of $50,000 will be handed over to one tertiary student.

“I am hoping that persons will be so inspired by this and see the results coming from this and be so led to donating up to and beyond our awards ceremony in July. We have so many churches in the region, so we would want to be able to give more because our girls are doing good and we would want to make a bigger impact. We want to see the number of beneficiaries increase and I am trusting God to work it out.”

With the Men of the Church of God also coordinating a similar initiative for boys in primary and secondary schools, Williams-Heath said the impact of the church can only get better if all the programmes continue to be supported. “If our church is not impacting our community we can close down. I continue to say that if the problems we are having in our society, if the church can’t help, it’s no use. It’s not just about clapping hands, we know it’s a part of it, but we want boys and girls to see that the church means business.”