Children of Light Ministry seeking to forge brighter future for students

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE CANADA-based Children of Light Outreach Ministry is on track to continue its mission of supporting students in every parish across Jamaica in achieving their educational pursuits, a mission the group has been dedicated to since its formation in 2011.

According to founding director, Sonya Moulton, the group has made plans to honour high-performing students at a number of different schools up until March 22, under the theme ‘Acquiring one’s purpose, fostering a brighter future for children’.

One of the group’s pet projects in this regard was a small ceremony held on Thursday to recognise the scholastic achievements of Yhannai Ferron, a lower-sixth-form student of Black River High School in St Elizabeth.

“We started our charity’s journey 10 years ago in a district called Howell’s Content in Clarendon. We currently have a school programme in Clarendon that has existed since our group’s inception, and we assist students with school fees, uniforms, school supplies, bus fare and exam fees,” said Moulton.

“Every time I come to Jamaica, I do something different. I was here in August 2021 and we did an award ceremony for those children that are on my school programme,” Moulton explained. “This time (March 17), I came and I wanted to award the primary schools in my area, including their head girls, head boys and prefects. I have done two schools so far, and I have other schools to visit up to March 22.”

Moulton, herself a native of the Jointwood community in St Elizabeth, upholds education and the influence of teachers as the method for children’s development into functioning members of society.

“Our charity programme truly believes that a good education plays a vital role in building a brighter future for our children. It is important that our teachers are committed to providing an atmosphere for our students, where they all can learn educational tasks every day,” Moulton told The Gleaner.

The Children of Light Ministry’s educational outreach has not gone unnoticed, as Moulton was honoured by the citizens’ association of Howell’s Content, Clarendon, in 2018 for her contributions to the enhancement of the community’s children. Additionally, in 2020, she received an appreciation award from the Emma Thompson Basic School in Jointwood, St Elizabeth, for her outreach efforts in that district.

Aside from its current endeavours in St Elizabeth, the Children of Light Ministry aspires to make an impact in every parish. Its efforts also include philanthropic work for shut-ins and the elderly, including work that was done at the St Elizabeth Parish Infirmary in 2017.

“I have been doing work in Jamaica since the last 10 years, and when I came to my parish of St Elizabeth in 2017, the first place I touched was the infirmary in Santa Cruz. I thought that that was the best thing for me to do, to go to the infirmary and touch the lives of those people who really do not have anybody,” Moulton recalled.

“We have touched a lot of lives, including children, the elderly, the shut-ins and the mentally challenged. Because of the goodness in the members’ character and their commitment to serve, it is a living projection of our programme’s values.”