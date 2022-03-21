Jamaican slain in New Jersey after missing walk home with daughter

A 50-year old Jamaica-born man was shot and killed on a New Jersey street as he walked home from the bank on Friday, March 11.

Dead is Eric Williams, who was born in Kingston but who migrated to the United States five years ago.

His 16-year-old daughter, Briana Williams, who lived with her late father, has expressed fear of walking to school and has since moved from their residence to live with close relatives.

The police have since arrested a 32-year old Plainfield man who has been charged with the fatal shooting of Williams, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced.

Haneef Welch has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose in connection with the death of Williams.

Around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Plainfield police found Williams suffering with gunshot wounds at the intersection of Johnston Avenue and Front Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Welch was identified as a suspect by investigators and was taken into custody that same evening.

He was jailed pending a detention hearing.

Williams’ long-time fiancee, Denise Daley, who still resides in Jamaica, told The Gleaner that she spoke with Williams shortly after he left the bank on his way home. She said that he told her that he had called his daughter with the intention of walking her home from school. However, Briana had told him that she was already on her way home.

Daley, who said that she and Williams planned to be married in June, lamented the lack of information surrounding his death.

“They say it look like a robbery, but nothing was taken,” she said.

Daley is very concerned about their daughter.

“I don’t know where to turn. She is alone there and is fearful of walking to and from school. It is killing me not knowing what is happening to my child,” she said of Briana.

Daley described Williams as a quiet man who largely observed a strict work-to-home routine.

“He did not much socialise, but he was always laughing and jovial. Because he was diabetic, he walked everywhere as part of his health routine,” she said.

Investigators have appealed for persons with information about the incident to contact the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420, or Plainfield Police Detective Ilyas Muhammad at 908-753-3531.

A motive for the killing has not yet been established.

