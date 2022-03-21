NWC continues crackdown on water thieves, two convicted

The National Water Commission (NWC) has vowed to continue its crackdown on water thieves in Manchester and St Elizabeth.

Last month, two residents of Alligator Pond, Manchester were charged with water theft when they appeared in the Manchester Parish Court.

Adassa Charmaine Nelson and Euchrist Williams, both of Alligator Pond Housing Scheme addresses, both pleaded guilty.

They were each fined $100,000 or three months in prison.

The NWC has also back-charged them for the illegal usage of water.

Nelson was back charged $155,386.93 and Williams, a total of $148,084.92.

The NWC says Nelson's account supply had been disconnected from October 2015, while Williams' supply was disconnected from April 2012.

The two were charged after a disconnection exercise in the fishing community by the NWC revenue recovery team along with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force late last year.

The same operation resulted in 22 accounts being disconnected for arrears in excess of $1 million; the discovery of four bridged supplies owing over $200,000 and disconnected accounts with a balance of over $100,000; and the removal of eight illegal connections.

NWC's Regional Manager Jermaine Jackson has asked residents to desist from illegally connecting to the company's systems.

“We have invested millions into the New Forest system which serves this area, drilling new wells and doing upgrades. We pay the Jamaica Public Service Company alone $5 million per month for electricity to operate the system,” he said.

“But as for revenues, we are collecting less than 10 per cent. Customers and potential customers need to do their part by paying their bills and regularising their connections to our supply.”

The NWC said this week it is continuing its revenue recovery efforts in the following areas of Manchester and St Elizabeth:

MANCHESTER

All commercial accounts with outstanding balances

Christiana

Auchtembeddie

Victoria Town

Prospect

Mike Town

Heartease

Bonito Crescent

Three Chains

Hanbury

ST. ELIZABETH

All commercial accounts with outstanding balances

Treasure Beach

Balaclava

Alligator Pond

Lacovia

Comfort Hall

Flagaman

Junction

Santa Cruz

