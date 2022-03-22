$50 million forest preservation project for Manchester

Over the next 18 months, more than 200 small farmers, persons with disabilities and artisans in Manchester should be able to manage forests and boost their incomes from wood and non-wood products.

The 200 people are beneficiaries of a project titled Improved Forest Management and Livelihoods for a Better Jamaica being spearheaded by RISE Life Management Services and funded by the European Union in the amount of $50 million.

The project is also backed by partners Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf, Beenybud Jamaica and Tulloch Estates Limited.

It will involve training in the restoration and preservation of Jamaica's forests with focus on climate change, planting of 50 ornamental trees on 12 acres and the production of craft items.

According to the executive director of RISE Life Management Services, Nadine Chambers Goss, Manchester accounts for the highest rates of deforestation.

"This project is poised to make a significant contribution to the wider Jamaican community, by allowing an initial 65 farmers to export cocoa powder, which will be dried and packaged according to international standards. This will increase Jamaica's share of the lucrative international marketplace,” she said.

