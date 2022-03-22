Clarke details 20 per cent JPS relief for almost half a million households

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has announced a 20 per cent relief on electricity bills for almost half a million households for the months of April, May, June and July.

It's part of a $2.95 billion assistance package.

Closing the Budget Debate in the House of Representatives today, Clarke said the electricity relief will apply to just over 457,000 households that use up 200 kiloWatt hour of power each month.

He also said prepaid electricity customers will benefit from the relief programme with a 20 per cent credit of the top-up amount.

Clarke said residents from at least 13 inner-city communities across Jamaica will benefit from the $2 billion We CARE Co-pay Programme.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Increase in PATH benefit for students

The finance minister also announced a 40 per cent increase in the allocation towards transportation for students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Other announcements

Operators of public passenger vehicles including route taxi operators and contract carriage operators will get $25,000 vouchers towards their fuel bill.



The government will provide $200 million in a revolving loan scheme for PPV operators which will be disbursed by the Development Bank of Jamaica, through approved microcredit and approved financial institutions.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com