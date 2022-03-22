Jamaica Red Cross gets much-needed ambulance from Nestlé

The Jamaica Red Cross has pumped almost $12 million into aid efforts since the coronavirus pandemic, with welfare directed to at least 525 vulnerable families,and thousands more benefiting from its services.

Those undertakings have been channelled into 350 target communities, with food and sanitary packages gifted or sponsored by local and overseas donors.

The first-responder organisation is also aiming to recruit more volunteers to roll out across Jamaica.

The non-profit organisation had its fleet increased to five with the donation, earlier this month, of a 2013 Toyota Hiace ambulance valued at $5.5 million.

Susan Moore, vice-president of the Jamaica Red Cross, said that the organisation continues to empower persons from vulnerable communities. That assistance has come in the form of cash vouchers and training.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We take pride in the training of first-aid responders, so this donation means a deal to our objective,” said Moore, adding that upwards of 12,500 families have directly benefited from its resources during the height of the two-year pandemic.

Country Manager for Nestle Jamaica, Daniel Caron, said that his company was pleased to donate the ambulance because he was aware of the challenges caused by the pandemic and the important role the Red Cross staff play as first responders.

“For the 82 years we have been in Jamaica, we have been good corporate citizens, investing in schools and sponsorships of different types,” Caron said.

“As we grapple with the pandemic, we realise that assistance must be given in the area of mobilisation, such as the ambulance,” he added.

The Jamaica Red Cross has 300 staff and volunteers who have been trained in first aid. They have also received mental health response training.

Established on April 8, 1948, as an auxiliary of the British Red Cross, the Jamaica Red Cross was fully recognised as a national society in 1964.

Persons are trained by the Red Cross in, among other things, disaster risk management, first aid, healthcare, youth development, and merchandising.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com