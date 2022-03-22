Jamaica shines brightly at the Travel and Adventure Show in New York

Dave Rodney/Contributor



For anyone dreaming about the dazzling range of possibilities for world travel, the Travel & Adventure Show in New York was the place to be this past weekend.

The travel expo was held at the Jacob K Javits Convention Centre in New York on Saturday and Sunday. The event connected thousands of travel enthusiasts with exciting destinations and travel experiences across the globe.

Tourist boards, airlines, resorts, ocean and river cruise companies, attractions and lifestyle groups poured into New York from Africa, Asia, the Americas, Australia/South Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

Their primary objective was to excite consumers about the array of available travel products over the next eighteen months and beyond. COVID-19 had curtailed global travel for the past two years so with travel options now widely available, many providers did not hesitate to gush about the allure of their destinations.

Amidst the ocean of options at the 17-year old travel show, Jamaica was certainly a standout and an easy sell, compared to faraway expensive trips to African safaris and exotic South Pacific islands where getting there takes at least two days from the Northeast.

"We're Jamaican owned, and we can put you on a beautiful, sun-splashed half-mile beach at our Montego Bay all-inclusive in just over four hours," Patrick Flemmings, who represents four Jamaican properties, boasted.

Flemmings was promoting Holiday Inn, Pegasus, the Courtleigh and Knutsford Court at the lavish and strikingly visible Jamaica Tourist Board's event cabana.

Joining him on the Jamaica team were Kim Morrison with Unique Weddings & Tours, and Kaylia Harrison with Zoetry/ The AMR Collection.

VERY REWARDING

Jamaica was one of hundreds of exhibitors on the weekend seeking to lock eyeballs with COVID-weary Americans who spend billions of dollars annually on global leisure travel.

Domestic travel for quick road trips had its advocates, too. So, too, did Tanzanian African safaris with side excursions to Mount Kilimanjaro.

The cruise industry representatives were thrilled that travelers are once again purchasing their adventure packages.

Japan, Tahiti, Egypt and the Galapagos Islands all pushed hard, but Poland, who shares a border with Ukraine, was not an easy sell. However, at the end of the day, Jamaica shone brightly.

"I am just so overwhelmed by the outpouring of interest here for Jamaica from all ages and for all types of accommodations and experiences," Victoria Harper, business development manager with Jamaica Tourist Board, revealed.

"We have been going non-stop responding to questions, supplying information and generating real excitement about travel options to Jamaica and our presence here at the show has been very rewarding.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by other Jamaica Tourist Board colleagues Kirk Whyte and Matthew Blake, who supported the promotional efforts at the expo.

The Travel & Adventure Show has connected with over 2.1 million travel enthusiasts since its inception and this year's show also features presentations from celebrity guests discussing important issues relating to travel.

