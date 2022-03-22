Raheem Sterling to be face of Jamaica’s 60th celebrations in UK, Europe

Janet Silvera/Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

World-renowned Jamaica-born English footballer, Raheem Sterling, will be the face of Jamaica in the United Kingdom and Europe as the country celebrates its 60th anniversary of independence.

Sterling is being appointed Tourism Ambassador, Minister Edmund Bartlett stated in a media release earlier today.

The footballer, who has kept a close relationship with his Maverley community in St Andrew where he was born, returning to implement game-changing projects with the youths there, is on the island as part of Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit.

He signed off on a verbal agreement with the minister and his team at the Jamaica Tourist Board during a courtesy call at their New Kingston offices.

According to the JTB, Sterling will represent destination Jamaica through various engagements and public relations opportunities as the country's 60th-anniversary celebration kick starts.

“The island and its unique culture have always played an important role in Sterling's life and so he is the perfect person to represent the destination during its diamond year of celebrations,” Bartlett stated in the media release.

