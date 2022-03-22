Royal Visit 2022 | Not your show! LA Lewis denied greeting

Controversial Internet sensation L A Lewis says he will not be daunted after being barred from addressing Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Trench Town, Kingston on Tuesday.

The visit of the Royals is to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is not your show!” Culture Minister Olivia Grange told Lewis before asking that he be removed from an area reserved for accredited personnel and dignitaries.

Lewis, whose given name is Horace Lewis, said he wished to speak to the Royals about "the people's business," such as reparations, particularly the maroons.

“That was a low blow by Babsy Grange,” he said.

Lewis who was escorted out said he decided to leave the area to avoid tension.

"I'm a royalty, so we can meet up with each other down the line, when we feel like in the near future,” he said.

In the meantime, Lewis said he was happy about the visit of the royal couple.

“It's a good thing to see them come here because you know we promote humanity and we promote world peace, and we promote world unity, so it's a pleasure to see them,” he said.

- Asha Wilks

