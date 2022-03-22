Royal Visit 2022 | Trench Town rock! Duke and Duchess taste home of Reggae

As the sun set on Kingston Tuesday evening, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received a warm welcome from Trench Town residents who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the royalties.

The couple first interacted with some residents who watched them get into a bobsleigh — perhaps an ode to the movie Cool Runnings.

Later, Prince William played football with Jamaican stars Leon Bailey and Raheem Sterling at the Trench Town Football Field.

A few metres down the road, the royal couple was welcomed to Culture Yard, reggae icon Bob Marley's former home turned cultural centre and museum.

The crowd roared on the sidelines roared in approval.

Sporting a colourful dress with nude slingbacks, the Duchess complemented her husband Prince William who donned a blue shirt with cream-coloured pants.

On their tour of the museum, the royal twosome signed the guest book as track stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herrah looked on.

Then it was time to introduce them to the beat of the drums with veteran guitarist Earl 'Chinna' Smith's Binghistra (Bingy drum-playing orchestra).

Chief tour guide of the Trench Town Culture Yard Donnette Dowe was elated that she was to meet the couple.

“I'm excited that they chose to come to visit us,” she said.

The Duke and Duchess are in Jamaica as part of a Caribbean tour to mark the 70th anniversary of the reign of The Queen.

They will stay until Thursday then depart to The Bahamas.

