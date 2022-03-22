Teachers to be paid by March 24 

The Ministry of Education and Youth is advising that salaries for public sector teachers will be uploaded to the Accountant General's Portal by Thursday, March 24.

In a statement today, the ministry said the salaries should have been uploaded today, however, the delay stems from the adjustments being made per the recent signing in February of a heads of agreement for new rates and the volume to be uploaded to the system.

The salaries will be reflected in personal accounts by Friday, for those who use the commercial banks, except for Scotiabank, the ministry said. For those at building societies and credit unions, they will see theirs on Monday, March 28.

According to the ministry, Bursar paid teachers should receive their salaries today as scheduled.

