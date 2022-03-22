Two men shot dead, third injured in Westmoreland attack
Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer
Two men were shot dead and another injured in an attack at a shop in the farming community of Highgate in Darliston, Westmoreland last night.
The murdered victims have been identified as 35-year-old Soneil Leslie, otherwise called 'Munchie' and 22-year-old Nicholas Warlock, both of Highgate.
It is reported that about 9:45 pm, Leslie, Warlock and another man were among patrons at a shop when gunmen drove up, opened fire, then escaped in a waiting motor car.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded men were rushed to a hospital.
Warlock and Leslie were pronounced dead, and the other victim was treated and admitted in serious condition.
