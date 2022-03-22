Two men shot dead, third injured in Westmoreland attack

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

Two men were shot dead and another injured in an attack at a shop in the farming community of Highgate in Darliston, Westmoreland last night.

The murdered victims have been identified as 35-year-old Soneil Leslie, otherwise called 'Munchie' and 22-year-old Nicholas Warlock, both of Highgate.

It is reported that about 9:45 pm, Leslie, Warlock and another man were among patrons at a shop when gunmen drove up, opened fire, then escaped in a waiting motor car.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded men were rushed to a hospital.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Warlock and Leslie were pronounced dead, and the other victim was treated and admitted in serious condition.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com