Bail extended for former WIPL directors, IT specialist on cyber crime charges

Former directors of West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL) Courtney Wilkinson and John Levy, and their co-accused, who are charged with breaches of the Cybercrimes Act, had their bail extended today.

The businessmen, who are jointly charged with information technology specialist Winston Henry, were ordered to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 19.

Presiding judge Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks ordered that disclosure in the case should be made on or before the return date.

Investigators from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (CTOC) Branch charged Levy and Wilkinson last month with unauthorised access to computer programme or data, conspiracy to unauthorised access to computer programme or data, conspiracy to access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence, and conspiracy to unauthorised modification of computer programme or data.

Henry, 36, is charged with conspiracy to unauthorised access to computer programme or data, unauthorised modification of computer programme or data, conspiracy to unauthorised access to computer programme or data and access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence.

Henry is being represented by Queen's Counsel Jacqueline Samuels-Brown while Christopher Townsend is representing Levy and Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, 57, is the owner of Alcor, Windows and Doors, while Levy, 59, is the owner of Ecomarine Limited.

Allegations are that the businessmen – who were at the time directors of WIPL – gained unauthorised access to the emails of the company's chief executive officer and three other senior WIPL staff members in February of last year.

They allegedly did so with the help of Henry.

In court today, Samuels-Brown asked the judge if some third party items including computers and phones could be returned to her client as they do not belong to him and it was a warrant that was issued for the devices to be handed over for inspection.

Crooks was advised by the investigators and made a note on file that the items requested were still being tested.

Meanwhile, Levy and his wife Donna were slapped with fraud charges last December following allegations that they had transferred an Isuzu motor truck to a company in which they are directors and shareholders, two days after he was asked to step down from his post as director of WIPL.

The two ex-directors have been embroiled in a legal tussle with the company since they parted ways.

