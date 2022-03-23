Clansman Gang Trial | Case adjourned until May 2

The Clansman–One Don Gang trial has been adjourned until May 2 for the prosecution to go through information received from the island's two main telecommunication providers.

The lengthy delay is to allow the prosecution to examine the very large document and to determine the witnesses to be called.

The trial was adjourned by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes after the prosecution indicated that it had encountered challenges in disclosing the report from the Communication Forensic Cybercrimes Department to the defence.

Noting that the report contains 57,000 files, the prosecution indicated that it needed more time to examine the data and to determine witnesses.

The prosecution had initially asked for an adjournment last Wednesday after informing the court that it had received the CFCD report, which covers the information that was received from the service providers.

At that time, the prosecution had asked for time to go through the evidence and to determine the witnesses to be called.

The prosecution had also indicated that it would disclose the document electronically to the defence that day but today the judge was told that, based on the magnitude of the information, a new medium had to be used to upload the document and that disclosure was completed on Sunday owing to the volume of the information.

The court was also told that the transcription of the remaining secret recordings was also not completed.

A former member of the alleged gang, who is one of the prosecution's main witnesses, had testified that he had used three cell phones to record conversations that he had with alleged members of the gang.

Before the adjournment, the court had heard several of the recordings with conversations which included reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, the gang's alleged deputy leader, Jason 'City Puss' Brown, and the lone female defendant Stephanie 'Muma' Christie.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

