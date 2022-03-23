Couple accused of fraudulent vehicle transfer to return to court May 4

Former Island Lubes Distributors Limited director John Levy and his wife Donna who are accused of wrongfully transferring a company truck are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 4.

The Levys are accused of transferring an Isuzu motor truck valued at $2 million from Island Lubes Distributors Limited and to Spirits Fuel, a company in which they are shareholders and directors.

The vehicle in question is said to be the property of a subsidiary of West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL), the parent company of Island Lubes.

When the couple appeared in court, a new mention date was set for their attorney-at-law, Christopher Townsend, and the prosecutor to have discussions.

Bail was extended for both accused.

The 59-year-old businessman is charged with forgery, fraud by a director, conspiracy to defraud, simple larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, creating public mischief, and receiving stolen property.

While his 56-year-old wife is charged with conspiracy to defraud, larceny of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

The court heard that, John, one of the founding members of the distribution company, along with the other directors, resigned in 2019 when the entity was sold to West Indies Petroleum Limited (WILP).

Donna, who was the company secretary resigned in April 2020.

John then became a director and shareholder in WIPL.

However, John and two other Island Lubes founding directors, including Courtney Wilkinson, reportedly had a dispute with WIPL and a decision was made to remove John and Wilkinson as directors in February 2021.

It is alleged that after the severance, John, purporting to act as a director of the distributing company, signed a transfer for the motor truck to Spirits Fuel.

It is also alleged that his wife also signed the transfer on behalf of Spirits Fuel.

The prosecution is alleging that John was not approved or authorised to make the transfer, nor had any right to the motor vehicle.

John and Courtney Wilkinson have been embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with WIPL and its subsidiary, Island Lubes.

Both directors were removed from their positions following allegations of unauthorised access to the electronic communication of two of WIPL's current board directors.

They were subsequently charged with breaches of the Cybercrimes Act in February and are to appear in court today.

Information technology specialist Winston Henry, who is accused of assisting them to access the unauthorised data is also scheduled to appear.

