Denbigh, other agri shows back this year

The Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show will be back this year after a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic.

The show has been slated for the Emancipation Weekend (July 31 to August 1) at the Denbigh Show Ground in May Pen, Clarendon.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Pearnel Charles Jr made the announcement during a press briefing this morning.

He also said the St Mary Agri-Expo will be held at Gray's Inn Show Ground and the Montpelier Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in St James on Easter Monday, April 18.

Agro-fest, the annual show hosted by the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, also returns on the Labour Day weekend in May.

