Five arrested in St Ann lottery scamming operation

Five people were this morning arrested in Village Green, St Ann in a lottery scamming crackdown.

The police say three motor vehicles suspected to be proceeds of crimes and several lottery scamming paraphernalia were seized.

According to the police, between 5 a.m and 10:30 a.m, members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, and the Lottery Scamming Task Force conducted an operation at a house in Village Green.

Two women and three men were arrested, however, their names are being withheld pending further investigation.

