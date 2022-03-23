Gas prices going up tomorrow

Motorists will face an increase at the pumps tomorrow.

Petrojam has announced that the price of E10 87 and E10 90 will increase by $3.06 per litre to sell for $186.98 and $191.98 per litre, respectively.

Automotive Diesel Oil (ADO) will move up by $4.50 to sell for $192.45 per litre and Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel (ULSD) will also see an increase of $4.50, to be sold for $196.94 per litre.

The price of kerosene will also increase by $4.50 per litre to sell for $167.06 per litre.

However, there will be a reduction in the prices of Propane and Butane. Propane (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) will move down by $3.06 per litre to sell for $78.80 per litre, while Butane (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) will see a decrease of $1.32 to sell for $89.74 per litre.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to Petrojam, this week's prices were mainly influenced by tightened supply resulting from the sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices also rose as hopes of a Ukraine/Russia ceasefire faded, following news last week of a possible peace talk between both nations.

According to reports from the International Energy Agency, as much as three million barrels per day of Russian crude oil could be shut in as a result of the sanctions – and self-sanctions – placed on Russian crude oil.

Marketing companies will add their mark up to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.