Papine student dies after being shot in Liguanea

A Papine High School student has succumbed to gunshot injuries he received this morning on Liguanea Avenue, St Andrew.

The police say they are probing a case of robbery and murder.

The grade-10 student, Kenute Williams was pounced on by unknown assailants travelling in a motor car.

Senior Superintendent of Police Marlon Nesbeth could not immediately provide details.

However, he said the student was walking along the road when he was fired on.

More details soon.

