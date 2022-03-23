Police searching for gunmen who shot at workmen on Mandela road project

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

The St Catherine South police are searching for gunmen who fired several shots at workmen on a National Works Agency (NWA) site along the Mandela Highway in the Central Village in the parish last evening.

The shooting disrupted the NWA's road rehabilitation project along the thoroughfare.

Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips said the police are still gathering information on the matter.

Around 7 o'clock last evening, workmen scampered as the gunshots rang out.

The police responded but the gunmen had already escaped.

NWA Corporate Communications Manager Stephen Shaw said the incident will mean further expense.

"We will have to use heavy-duty equipment to remove the material, as it can't be used again," Shaw said on Radio Jamaica's Sunny Side Up this morning.

