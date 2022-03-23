Portland man charged with sexually assaulting child remanded

The Portland radiator repairman charged with the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl has been remanded and ordered to return to the parish court in Bryan's Bay on March 29.

The man is charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 years.

Investigators say the child was left in his care by her mother who had to tend to an emergency.

On her return, she learned that the child had been sexually assaulted.

The accused was a neighbour of the mother and her daughter.

He was held by the police as he sought to flee the community.

The man was remanded during his first court appearance on January 25, where an order was issued for his fingerprint to be taken.

The accused has sought bail on three occasions on which he faced the judge.

