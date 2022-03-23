Residents say no to Winnifred Beach changes

FAIRY HILL, Portland:

It was a tense situation, for the most part, among residents during a town hall meeting held to discuss the development of the Winnifred Beach in Fairy Hill, Portland, on Sunday.

From the outset, it was obvious that there were high levels of disquiet and tension among residents who were present at the function hosted by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

There were grumblings and heckling from those occupying stalls on the beach, residents, and some tourism interests, especially during the main address by Dr Carey Wallace, executive director of TEF.

Wallace, who spoke about the proposed development of the beach, which is run by the Urban Development Corporation, had earlier indicated that the TEF is proposing to assist with the construction of a parking lot, bathroom facilities and shops, among a number of things.

“It is how we develop these gems that will translate into the quality of entrepreneurship, the quality of income that our people deserve, and that is why we are here today,” said Wallace.

“We are very careful in ensuring that we build a masterpiece. How do we do that? We bring all the brains together, all the well-thinking persons who want what’s best for Winnifred Beach and its environs to come together for us to listen to them; to then use that input to create the designs, to then come back and put these designs in place.

“So many persons may feel that we are coming from Kingston to tell you what we are going to do. That’s not the case. We are here to listen to what you would like us to do. I know it’s untraditional. Very few government agencies operate like that, but we are one (of them), and I want us to leave today with ideas, with information, with plans that will create that masterpiece, so that all of us here will be extremely proud of what we have ended up creating at this gem, this gold mine right here at Winnifred Beach,” he added.

A BITTER TASTE

But while the TEF executive director appeared to be sincere in his presentation, the response from the audience was a clear indication that there was a trust issue involved, as several bad experiences with government-run agencies have left a bitter taste in their mouths, as was expressed by a majority of them.

The response from the audience is that they would prefer the beach property to remain unspoiled, so that its natural look will be maintained. They argued that the construction of shops will not allow for those occupying the beach to earn from their livelihood, as, according to them, many would not be able to afford the rental fee for those shops. They also raised concerns as to whether or not persons now occupying the beach and are earning from their livelihood would be displaced with the new development.

Another concern raised by the audience was that once the development is complete, the local people might no longer have access to the beach, because it might very well become a private beach.

Additionally, there were at least two tourists who made it abundantly clear that they were only attracted to the natural beauty and outlook of Winnifred Beach, which, in their opinion, should remain as is. They both agreed that, as tourists, they had the option of visiting other parishes and beaches, but that they chose Winnifred as a result of its natural look, pristine beauty, and friendly people.

