Royal Visit 2022 | Duke and Duchess set off delight at Shortwood

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set off delight at the Shortwood Teachers' College in St Andrew on day two of their tour of Jamaica.

On arrival at the Shortwood Road location, the Duchess stepped from a Toyota Land Cruiser in a white suit accentuated with pops of orange from her inner blouse and handbag while Prince William donned a blue look.

They were greeted by Dr Claudette Barrett-Marsh, acting principal of Shortwood Teachers' College, acting permanent secretary of Ministry of Education Maureen Dwyer and ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths, chief of state Protocol.

Once in the administrative building, their Royal highnesses visited the JFK Library and interacted with researchers and members from the Ministry of Education.

With three children of their own, the couple headed to the adjacent Shortwood Practicing Primary and Infant School where they sat under a mango tree with teachers and grade-three students.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“It was an amazing experience," said Barrett-Marsh.

She said she admired that they did their research and hoped that more people in the world will now know about Shortwood Teachers' College based on the Royal visit.

"They were friendly, very practical and down to earth," she said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com